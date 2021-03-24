Man faces up to 10 years in prison following insurance fraud scheme

Eastern District of Texas

A Houston man has pleaded guilty to federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

Robert Lance Kuperman, 71, pleaded guilty to interstate transportation of money by fraud on March 22, 2021 before U.S. District Judge Michael J. Truncale.

“Insurance fraud ultimately harms individual Americans in the form of higher insurance premiums, making every business more expensive to operate, and passing these costs on to the consumer in the form of higher prices” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “Our office will diligently prosecute those who seek to commit insurance fraud in the Eastern District of Texas.”

According to information presented in court, Kuperman purchased a home on Lake Livingston in Polk County, Texas in 2013, and, in July of 2015, submitted an insurance claim related to water damage to the house that he said was caused by a defective water heater. As part of the claim, Kuperman submitted fraudulent documentation for out-of-pocket costs for the purported replacement of personal property destroyed by the water leak. Based on Kuperman’s fraudulent claims, American Strategic Insurance Company issued a series of checks, made payable to Kuperman including a check for more than $136,000.00. As part of the plea, Kuperman has agreed to repay $136,000.00

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Kuperman with federal violations on July 1, 2020. Under federal statutes, Kuperman faces up to 10 years in federal prison. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

This case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas State Fire Marshals Office and is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Tommy Coleman.