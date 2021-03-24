Grayson County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 10% people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey

USA TODAY NETWORK

Grayson County has administered more than 33,395 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of March 23, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

That's up 13% from the previous week's tally of 29,471 COVID-19 doses administered.

In Grayson County, 10% of people living in Grayson County are fully vaccinated as of March 23. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Texas reported 2,762,270 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.90% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Texas as of March 23 are Kleberg County, Dimmit County, La Salle County, Presidio County and Jeff Davis County.

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Grayson County as of March 23:

How many people in Grayson County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

18% of people in Grayson County have received only one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 22,515 people

10% of people in Grayson County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 12,862 people

For a county-by county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Texas have been vaccinated so far?

23% of people in Texas have received only one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 6,467,491 people

12% of people in Texas are fully vaccinated, for a total of 3,228,903 people

