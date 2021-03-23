GC reports 44 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, no new deaths

Grayson County confirmed 40 new cases of COVID-19 in the county over the weekend according to a report released Monday.

The cases trickled in on Saturday and Sunday but grew significantly Monday. Saturday there were eight new cases and Sunday there were six. On Monday, there were 26 new cases. That brought the county's active caseload to 44 on Monday.

Thankfully, the county's death toll from COVID-19 did not increase over the weekend and still stands at 355.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 11,019 test confirmed cases of the virus and more than 90,600 tests have been conducted in the county.

So far, 32,874 doses of vaccine have been administered in the county. That includes 12,569 people who have been fully vaccinated and 22,159 people who have had at least one dose.

The largest number of active cases on Monday were in Sherman with 25. Denison had nine, Whitesboro had three and Southmayd and Pottsboro, each had two. Gunter, Van Alstyne, and Whitewright each had one case on Monday.

There are currently two mass COVID-19 testing locations in Grayson County. One is provided through a collaboration between Grayson County and Advanced Laboratory Services 2415 S Austin in Denison. To register go to https://advancedlabservices.net/covid-testing-form-2/.

The second is a free testing site (drive thru), available to anyone, with symptoms or not, in the back parking lot of Midway Mall in Sherman. This site is available through a contract managed by the state of Texas. The site will be open Monday- Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will remain as long as need exists. To pre-register or for more information, go to DOCHealthTesting.com.