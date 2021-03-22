SPD receives series of possession, fraudulent use, assault; other police reports

staff reports

Tampering with evidence - On March 18, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of S Willow St. The driver fled on foot and was taken into custody for evading arrest or detention and tampering or fabricating with physical evidence with the intent to impair.

Possession - On March 19, officers were dispatched to the area of Vietnam Veterans Pkwy and S US 75 in reference to a male passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle. Officers arrived and detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted and a controlled substance was located. A report was generated for possession of a controlled substance penalty group two under one gram in a drug free zone.

Driving while license invalid - On March 19, a Sherman Police Officer conducted a traffic stop of a white Ford truck for traffic violations near the southbound exit 60 ramp of US-75 in Sherman. This driver was driving with an invalid license and previous convictions. A report was completed for driving while license invalid with prior conviction and will be filed at large.

Fraudulent use - On March 19, a complainant made contact with an officer in the lobby of the Sherman Police Department regarding Fraud. The complainant stated an unknown suspect used his information fraudulently. A fraudulent use or possession of identifying information under five items report was generated.

Fraudulent - On March 19, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding fraud. The complainant stated an unknown suspect used their person information fraudulently on March 11. A fraudulent use or possession of identifying information under five items report was generated.

Possession - On March 19, a Sherman police officer conducted a traffic stop for a white Chevrolet SUV near 3000 North Loy Lake Drive for multiple traffic offenses. The driver of this vehicle provided a fictitious name. He was later identified and had an active parole warrant for his arrest. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed marijuana in the driver's seat. The driver was arrested and transported to Grayson County Jail where he was booked for the parole warrant, failure to identify or give fictitious information and possession of marijuana under two ounces.

Assault - On March 19, Sherman Police Department Dispatch received a 911 call in reference to an assault in the 2100 Block of Texoma Parkway. Officers arrived and spoke with the reporting party and determined an assault family violence incident had occurred and filed a report.

Assault - On March 19, Sherman Police Department Dispatch received a 911 call in reference to an assault in progress in the 900 Block of W Laurel Street. Officers arrived and spoke with both parties involved and determined an assault family violence incident had occurred and filed a report.

Assault - On March 19, Sherman dispatch received a call regarding a harassment in the 300 block of W Mclain Dr. Officers were dispatched and arrived. The victim stated her ex- boyfriend had been driving in front of her home. She later stated she was assaulted twice at different times on Feb. 19. The victim showed to have minor

apparent injuries. A report was taken and the case will be filed at a later time.

Possession - On March 21, Sherman Police Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of E Taylor St. Officers made contact with the driver and conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. Officers located illegal narcotics in the vehicle and a report was generated for possession of marijuana under two ounces.

