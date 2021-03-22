Music on Main 2021 to bring 10 music acts to downtown Denison

Denison residents can look forward to 10-week live, free music series straight from the heart of the city as Music on Main makes its return for 2021. Representatives with downtown Denison recently announced the lineup for this year's concert series and plans to hold the event during the pandemic.

"We feel we have a solid entertainment lineup for our guests to enjoy," Main Street Director Donna Dow said. "The lineup likely has some surprises on it, as far as if people will just come out to Music on Main they will be surprised by the quality of the acts."

The concert series, which has been a staple of summers in Denison for two decades, brings together musical acts to Denison for a 10-week series of concerts each Thursday night. Over the years, the series has brought both new and established artists to Denison, incoming some who would go on to win Grammy awards and other recognitions.

The concert series will kick off on May 28 with Morrison Sisters, featuring Emmaline Hill, bringing their flavor of Gospel across the Mississippi River for the first time.

June 4th will feature alternative country act Vandoliers performing with Spur 503. Spur 503 is made up of Jared Mitchell's band, who has previously performed Music on Main. However, Mitchell himself will not be at the show, Dow said.

Country musician Rick Trevino will take the stage with Daniel Sampley on June 11. Coby Wier and the Band of the Lost will perform one week later on June 18 with Grateful Fred.

Texoma's own, Bailey Rae will perform on June 25. Rae recently competed on NBC's The Voice last fall. The concert will also feature performances by Charlie and Mo.

Local Legends, featuring Greg and Sawyer Guymon will perform on July 2. Dow said the lineup for the city's annual Fourth of July show has not been announced yet. Southern rock band The Steel Woods alongside Colt G & Ramblin' Fever will perform on July 9.

Long-time country act Bellamy Brothers will perform alongside Connor Harris on July 16. The final two concerts will be split bills with Jon Christopher David & Jess McAvoy performing on July 23 and Johnny Cooper and Cody Shaw & the Rhythm Boys performing on July 30.

Dow noted that many of the acts are country, noting that those type of acts have traditionally brought the largest crowds in previous years. She noted that while the majority are country acts, there are some variations in that lineup.

"I would say there are a lot of varieties of country. You will see more of that than other (genres)," he said. "That is what brings out crowds out."

Dow said the concert would follow many of the protocols put in place last year as a precaution for COVID-19. Like last year, the concert will be held at Forest Park, rather than its normal home in Heritage Park, as a way to give people more room to space out.

"Our intention is to bring it back to Heritage Park, but for safety we are keeping it at Forest Park one more year," Dow said.

Organizers also plan to stream the concert via Facebook for those who are still not comfortable going out.