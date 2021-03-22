Holland hopes to bring sports, special education focus to Sherman school board

Calvin Holland hopes to bring a renewed focus on special education and sports if elected to the Sherman Independent School District Board of Trustees. Holland is one of two candidates vying for a single seat on the board during the district's May 1 elections.

Holland will face off against Adam Cernero for the Place 1 seat, which is currently held by Juston Dobbs. Dobbs will not be seeking reelection this cycle, meaning the board will be gaining a new member.

While a newcomer to the board, Holland said he has worked extensively with Sherman youth over the last two-and-a-half decades through youth sports organizations. Holland also has worked extensively with area groups on advocacy and support for individuals with disabilities.

"I took care of a lot of local people here, and took care of a lot of their kids on the football field," Holland said. "Hopefully, I will be able to take care of these kids on the school board and just give a voice to everyone in the community."

Holland, who graduated from Sherman High School in 1993, work with area little league football from 1993 to 2018. Off the football field, he also helped coach the Texoma Tornados Special Olympics team. During the early 2000s, he also served on a disabilities round table regarding

Holland said his day job, however, has been working in the healthcare industry, including work with the Texoma Council of Governments. This has included a focus on hospice and home health.

Holland attributed the decision to run for the school board to his three children, including two at SHS, and a desire to ensure that the progress the distract has made in recent years continues.

"I think we are already heading in the right direction, and I would just like to add onto what has already been built," he said. "With what's not good, I just want to make it better."

If elected, Holland said he would like to serve as a voice on the board for the groups that traditionally do not have that recognition. This includes the district's special education programs. Holland said he would like to make Sherman a high-performing district again with regard to accademics.

"I remember every time you would pass by a school in Sherman they would have excellence awards on them. I want to get back to the point that our educational system is top notch like it used to be," he said.

Sports, and making Sherman a championship district, would also be a focus for the former coach. Holland said high-performing sports programs could be a boon for the district.

"Sports tend to bring a lot of revenue to schools and it is kind of hard to get revenue if we are not up with our sports," he said.

Outside of the championship aspirations, Holland said there was another trophy he would like to see brought back to Sherman.

"I want the ax back in Sherman. Undoubtedly, I want that ax back in Sherman," he said, referencing the long, storied rivalry with Denison. "Anything I can do to bring it back along with that sense of pride I am willing to do."