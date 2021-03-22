7 more GC people lost to COVID-19

Grayson County reported an additional seven COVID-19 related deaths on Friday. That brought the number of such deaths since the pandemic began to 355.

Because of the way Texas has decided to handle the death certificates for those deaths, additional information about the people involved in those numbers including when and where they died, age or other biographical information will not be made available to the media or the public.

The county has reported 10,979 people have had test confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began in the county. There have been more than 90,650 tests for the virus performed.

At least 11,912 people have been fully vaccinated agains the virus in the county and 20,824 people have had one dose of vaccine.

Friday, the county reported seven new cases and an active case count of 35.

Sherman had 21 of those cases and Denison had three. Whitewright also had three cases and Southmayd, and Whitesboro each had two cases. Bells, Collinsville, Howe, and Van Alstyne each had one case on Friday.

There are currently two mass COVID-19 testing locations in Grayson County. One is provided through a collaboration between Grayson County and Advanced Laboratory Services 2415 S Austin in Denison. To register go to https://advancedlabservices.net/covid-testing-form-2/.

The second is a free testing site (drive thru), available to anyone, with symptoms or not, in the back parking lot of Midway Mall in Sherman. This site is available through a contract managed by the state of Texas. The site will be open Monday- Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will remain as long as need exists. To pre-register or for more information, go to DOCHealthTesting.com.