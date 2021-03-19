Downtown Sherman to get first English-style pub

A pair of restaurateurs hope to bring a taste of England to downtown Sherman in the near future. Developers for the Wig and Gavel Public House have announced plans to open a new pub and restaurant just outside of Sherman's courthouse square.

"For the most part, we wanted to bring something very unique and different to Sherman. We decided to do this English style pub," Co-Owner Shannan Mellor said Thursday.

The project recently went before the Sherman Planning & Zoning Commission, who approved a decorative hanging sign for the building, located at 133 E. Wall St. Beyond P&Z Mellor said the project has cleared most of its hurdles with the city and is awaiting construction.

Mellor said the idea for the pub came as she was dating her husband, Robert, who is from England. Over the course of their courtship, Mellor said she made many trips to England and became acquainted with the small pub culture.

"Over the course of that process we decided it would be real fun to bring something that is so uniquely English back home," she said.

As she and her husband began scouting locations in downtown Sherman, Mellor decided to go with a legal theme for the pub due to the proximity to the courthouse. Plans currently call for the interior to be decorated with legal books from both sides of the pond, barrister wigs, gavels and other items from the legal system.

The pub will be located in a nearly 120-year-old building that does require extensive remodeling. The wiring in the building needed to be completely overhauled and the plumbing needed extensive work. During the remodel, it was discovered that the entire bathroom was encased in concrete.

"Nothing has really been touched," she said. "Most of the businesses in there have been where you can put up a table, and just do your business."

While Mellor said she wanted to bring the flair of England back home, she noted that the menu wouldn't bring the same flavors. Rather than bringing the traditional "pub grub" and fried foods, Mellor said she planned to have flatbreads, salads, soups and other light fare.

The small footprint could limit the number of beers that are on tap to six, with one reserved for season varieties. However, Mellor said she plans to stock bottles and cans of other beverages. The pub will also stock wine, in addition to the selection of beers.

Mellor said she hopes to have the pub open within the next six to eight weeks, with the construction itself acting as the final hurdle.

"Literally everything from the city side and the TABC side was as smooth as can be. We are just waiting to get built," she said.