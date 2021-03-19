Grayson County's active COVID-19 cases below 40 on Thursday

The number of active COVID-19 cases continue to drop in the county as the number of people who have been vaccinated grows.

On Thursday, a report released by the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management and Health Department showed that there were 36 active cases in the county and that six of them were new on Thursday.

So far, since the pandemic began, 10,972 cases have been test confirmed and 348 people have died from the illness or its complications.

The report said that 30,713 doses of vaccine. Of those, 20,422 people have had at least one dose of a vaccine. There are 11,746 people how have been fully vaccinated.

Sherman had 19 of the 36 cases on Thursday and Denison had four. Whitewright had three and Van Alstyne and Whitesboro had two each. Bells, Collinsville, Gordonville, Gunter, and Sadler each had one case.

There are currently two mass COVID-19 testing locations in Grayson County. One is provided through a collaboration between Grayson County and Advanced Laboratory Services 2415 S Austin in Denison. To register go to https://advancedlabservices.net/covid-testing-form-2/,

The second is a free testing site (drive thru), available to anyone, with symptoms or not, in the back parking lot of Midway Mall in Sherman. This site is available through a contract managed by the state of Texas. The site will be open Monday- Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will remain as long as need exists. To pre-register or for more information, go to DOCHealthTesting.com.