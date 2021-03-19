East Texas woman sentenced for drug trafficking

staff reports

A Tyler woman has been sentenced to prison for a federal drug trafficking crime in the Eastern District of Texas.

Alexa Leigh Brown, 51, pleaded guilty on Sep. 8, 2020 to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 71 months in federal prison at the beginning of March.

“The illegal drug trade brings with it violence, property crime, and severe health risks,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “We are committed to aggressively investigating and prosecuting those who would harm our communities.”

According to information presented in court, beginning in April 2019, Brown sold more than 165 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant over five separate occasions. On August 26, 2019, Brown was arrested following the execution of a search warrant at her residence in Tyler, which resulted in the seizure of additional quantities of methamphetamine and firearms. Brown and eight other co-conspirators were indicted by a federal grand jury on Jan. 15, 2020, and charged with violations of federal drug trafficking and firearms laws.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Texas Department of Public Safety; the Smith County Sheriff’s Office; and the Tyler Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lucas Machicek.