Grayson County's loss to COVID-19 increased this week

Grayson County reached another sad milestone this week as the number of people lost to COVID-19 increased from 341 to 348.

Because of the way Texas has decided to handle the death certificates for those deaths, additional information about the people involved in those numbers including when and where they died, age or other biographical information will not be made available to the media or the public.

According to a report issued by the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management and Health Department the county had four new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and four more new cases on Wednesday bringing the county's total count to 34 on Wednesday.

So far, since the pandemic began, 10,966 people have test-confirmed to have had the virus. There have been 90,664 tests for the virus conducted in the county.

The county and other local providers continue to provide vaccines to Grayson County residents. The report said that 30,140 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the county and that includes 11,637 people who have been fully vaccinated.

There are currently two mass COVID-19 testing locations in Grayson County. One is provided through a collaboration between Grayson County and Advanced Laboratory Services 2415 S Austin in Denison. To register go to https://advancedlabservices.net/covid-testing-form-2/,

The second is a free testing site (drive thru), available to anyone, with symptoms or not, in the back parking lot of Midway Mall in Sherman. This site is available through a contract managed by the state of Texas. The site will be open Monday- Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will remain as long as need exists. To pre-register or for more information, go to DOCHealthTesting.com.