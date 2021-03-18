GC residents face indictments for drugs, other crimes

The Grayson County District Attorney's Office released a list of people indicted this week.

The indictments are formal charges and are not an indication of guilt.

The following people were indicted:

Coredarius Quinte Douglas, 28, of Waxahachie — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Cody Lee Graham, 28, of Sachse — assault family or household member with previous conviction;

Seth C Reedy, 27, of Whitesboro —aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury and accident involving serious bodily injury;

Leigh Lauren Shears, 32, of Whitesboro — driving while intoxicated with a child 15 years old or younger;

Latoya Danielle Davis, 36, of Whitesboro — two counts of possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver (methamphetamine and Xanax) and fraudulent use or possession of identification;

Stephen Gentry Grant, 36, of Sherman — assault family member impede breath and aggravated assault with deadly weapon;

Shawn Daminone Swindell, 42, of Denison — three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Ronnie Lynn Maples, 52, of Bonham — stalking;

Darrin Tatum, 54, of Pottsboro — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Jimmy Newton Burfield, 56, of Pottsboro — aggravated assault of a deadly weapon;

Bryan Hunter Wicker, 19, of Whitesboro — two counts of sexual assault of a child;

Charles Michael Buford, 37, of Sherman — seven counts of indecency with a child sexual contact;

Keandre Rashad Rogers, 19, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in a drug free zone (Alprazolam) and evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle;

Arthur Glenn Thomas, 19, of Odessa — evading arrest or detention with previous conviction and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Andrew Vance Mitchell, 34, of Sherman —deadly conduct (discharge a firearm) and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Latoya Danielle Davis, 36, of Sherman —two counts of possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) credit card abuse elderly and burglary of a building;

Danae Rachelle Hernandez, 32, of Denison — evading arrest detention with vehicle or watercraft;

Joshua Alexander Johnson, 31, of unknown location — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle or watercraft;

Daniz Issac Diaz, 17, of Denison — eight counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of deadly conduct discharge a firearm, seven counts of obstruction or retaliation, one count of tamper with physical evidence with intent to impair;

Taylor Kristine Holcomb, 30, of Denison —driving while intoxicated with a child under 15;

Antwone Devon Williams, 41, of Denison —assault family or household member with previous conviction, bail jumping;

Anthony Lee Sanford, 39, of Denison — possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver (methamphetamine) and possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and tamper or fabricate evidence.