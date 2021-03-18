BRYAN COUNTY HISTORY: Remembering Miss Nina Gordon Craig

Bryan County Genealogy Library

If your ancestors lived in Bryan County any time after 1927 you can almost guarantee that they knew Miss Nina Gordon Craig. She was the Bryan County agent in charge of Home Demonstration Clubs and 4H groups from 1927 to 1957. It’s not an exaggeration to say that for thirty years she improved relationships, homes, and communities with her knowledge and skills. She may have even saved a few lives with her safety, healthcare, and sanitation lectures.

Miss Craig was always on the move, going from town to town to give talks, organize events, and evaluate club projects. In 1931 she spent 218 days in the field and 68 in her office. She made 873 visits to 510 homes. She answered 1,568 telephone calls and wrote 903 individual letters. She distributed 5,101 state and federal bulletins on a variety of topics. She also organized and/or attended junior judging schools, dress programs, adult garden contests, junior health contests, camps for women and for 4H, adult achievement day, and all fairs. During that year, 27 new clubs were organized and added to her work load. She traveled 12,000 miles.

Durant Daily Democrat

July 15, 1986

Nina Gordon Craig

Services will be at 2pm Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church, Stillwater, for Miss Nina Gordon Craig, 89, former Durant resident who died Monday in a Tulsa hospital.

The Rev. Barbara Sherer will officiate. Burial will be at Fairlawn Cemetery in Stillwater, with the Bernardt’s Strode Funeral Home of Stillwater in charge of arrangements.

Born Dec. 23, 1896 near New Albany, Miss., Miss Craig taught in the rural schools of Mississippi before moving to Oklahoma in 1925. A home demonstration agent with the Oklahoma Extension Service, she was transferred from Pottawatomie County to Bryan County on January 1, 1927 and worked here for 30 years.

Retiring in 1957, Miss Craig moved to Stillwater and lived there until 1979 when she moved to Tulsa.

She was the first vice president of the Oklahoma Association of Extension Home economists which was organized in 1940 and was also one of the first home demonstration agents to receive special recognition by the national association. The recognition was given for “outstanding services rendered to rural women and 4H members”. She became a life member of Extension Home Economists and the national association when she retired. After retirement she served as a judge at community and county fairs for several years.

She was also an active member of both Durant and Stillwater B&PW clubs and was selected “Woman of the Year” by the Durant club.

Miss Craig was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Stillwater for many years.

Survivors include a brother-in-law, Bill McClellan, Chickasha; five nephews and three nieces.

