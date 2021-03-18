2 Sherman men indicted for Blake McCoy murder this week

Two Sherman men were indicted this week on murder charges in the death of Blake McCoy back in December

Sherman police announced two arrests have been made in relation to the disappearance and death of Blake McCoy.

The indictments are formal charges and not an indication of guilt. Previously published reports show that McCoy was last seen on alive on Dec. 18 at midnight at his residence in Sherman. There had been a $10,000 reward offered for credible information leading to the 26-year-old man's whereabouts.

Later, Howard, 30, was arrested and a warrant was served at Grayson County Jail for Kevin Lynn Lavine Shilling, 25. Shilling was already incarcerated for previously issued warrants.

The warrants issued against the suspects are for capital murder.

Both Shiling and Howard face charges of capital murder, murder and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Howard also faces charges of rape, robbery, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

