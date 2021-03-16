Police find marijuana in vehicle with defective tail light, occupants released, report generated; other police reports

staff reports

Possession - On March 14, Sherman Police Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of E Taylor Street. The suspect vehicle had a defective head lamp and the vehicle failed to dim bright lights. Upon stopping the vehicle, a strong odor of marijuana

was emitting from the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed a

small amount of marijuana. A report for possession of marijuana between four ounces and 5 lbs. was taken. All occupants of the vehicle were released on scene.

Theft - On March 12, a reporting party made contact with an officer in the lobby of the Sherman Police Department regarding a Theft. The reporting party stated an unknown suspect stole property at a business located in the 400 block of East US 82 Westbound in Sherman. The incident occurred on March 10. A theft of property under $100 (Class C misdemeanor) report was generated.

Found property - On March 12, Sherman Police Department dispatch received a call related to someone finding items that belonged to another person. A male walking in the ditch in the 100 block of Vietnam Veterans Parkway found a social security card and two debit cards. Officers attempted to contact the individual but could not reach the owner. A found property report was completed.

Possession - On March 13, Sherman officers responded to the 100 block of N McKown in reference to a disturbance. The caller advised she was assaulted by her husband.

Officers arrived on-scene and spoke to both parties involved. The victim sustained minor injuries to her face. Jason Campbell was arrested for assault causes bodily injury family member and possession of marijuana under two ounces.

Driving while intoxicated - On March 13, officers conducted a traffic stop for failure to maintain lane. Officers conducted a driving while intoxicated investigation. Officers determined the driver was operating a vehicle in a public place while intoxicated. The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated. A report for driving while intoxicated was completed.

Obstruction or retaliation - On March 14, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Texoma Parkway for a delayed assault. Prior to police arrival for the initial assault, the offender found out the victim called the police and proceeded to assault him a second time. An arrest was made for obstruction or retaliation and a report was completed.

Theft - On March 14, an Sherman Police Department officer was dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Holiday Drive in reference to a theft of firearm. The victim

reported that a firearm had been stolen from his vehicle sometime in the last 24

hours. A statement was taken from the victim, and the pistol was listed as stolen. A report was generated for this offense.

Terroristic threat - On March 14, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Texoma Parkway for an assault- delayed call. Officers conducted an investigation and

learned that an incident occurred from a road rage incident. A report was

generated for Terroristic Threat.

Theft - On March 14, officers were dispatched to the300 block South Travis. In regards to an individual wanting to report a theft of property. A report was generated for theft of property $100-$750.

Possession - On March 14, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of S. Sam Rayburn Freeway. A probable cause search was conducted. During the search,

officers found 0.55 oz of marijuana in the vehicle. The driver was released and a

report for possession marijuana under two ounces was completed.