Denison rollover wreck injures 1

staff reports

A Denison driver was treated at a local hospital Tuesday after receiving non-life threatening injuries in a rollover car wreck. The Denison Police Department released information about the wreck saying that the department was notified about the wreck a little before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

"At 8:21 a.m., Denison Police Officers responded to a vehicle rollover on northbound U.S. 75 near exit 72," the news release said. "A tire blew out on the vehicle and the vehicle rolled over. The driver was taken by Denison EMS to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries."

The release also said no other vehicles were involved in the incident.