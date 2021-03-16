Grayson County active COVID-19 cases drop below 40 on Monday

A report released by Grayson County[s Office of Emergency Management and Health Department said that the county's active COVID-19 cases fell below 40 on Monday to 39.

The report showed that there were five new cases on Saturday, eightfour cases on Sunday and eight new cases on Monday.

Since the pand emic began 10,958 peopke have suffered from test confirmed cases of the virus.

Three hundred and fourty-one Grayson County people have died from the virus.

On Monday, the greatest number of people with active cases were in Sherman with 17 and Denison had six. Whitewright had four cases, and Whitesboro had three. Sadler and Howe each had two cases. Bells, Collinsville, Gordonville, Gunter, and Van Alstyne each had one case.

The report said that there were 11,282 people who have been fully vaccinated in Grayson County. 28,897 doses of the vaccine have been given in the county and 18,834 people have had at least one dose.

There are currently two mass COVID-19 testing locations in Grayson County. One is provided through a collaboration between Grayson County and Advanced Laboratory Services 2415 S Austin in Denison. To register go to https://advancedlabservices.net/covid-testing-form-2/,

The second is a free testing site (drive thru), available to anyone, with symptoms or not, in the back parking lot of Midway Mall in Sherman. This site is available through a contract managed by the state of Texas. The site will be open Monday- Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will remain as long as need exists. To pre-register or for more information, go to DOCHealthTesting.com.