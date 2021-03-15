New car wash seeks spot at US 75, 82

A gas station and convenience store along one of Sherman major intersections wants to take on a new venture at its location along U.S. highways 75 and 82. The Sherman Planning and Zoning Commission is expected to consider a permitting request for a new car wash along the intersection when it meets Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Representatives with Bowman Consulting and Victron Stores LP plan to demolish the existing gas station and convenience store, located at the northwest corner of the intersection adjacent to the Sherman Walmart gas station. Plans call for the site to be redeveloped as a new Wash Masters Carwash. In order to do so, the developers must acquire a specific use permit from the city.

Plans for the site show a new 2,282 square-foot carwash with parking spots that will double as vacuum stations.

The new car wash represents the latest redevelopment efforts along the Hwy. 82-75 intersection. Last year, Douglass Distributing demolished and rebuilt an 80s-era station on the southeast corner. Other developers have expressed interest in redevelopment of other sites along the intersection, including the former Catfish King location.

In other matters, a request related to a new apartment along Gallagher is expected to go before the commission. Representatives for Aspire Two LLC were expected to request permits for Aspire at Sherman Apartments in February, however the meeting was cancelled due to winter storms.

Developers with Covenant Development and Aspire Two plan to redevelop the former Life Center Specialty Hospital site with a new 234-unit apartment complex at 1111 Gallagher Drive. The former hospital was recently demolish as a part of redevelopment efforts.

The Commission will also consider site plans for the first two phases of a major multi-use development along Sherman's southern border. Representatives with Bel Air Village are expected to present initial plans for the 288-acre development, which could feature residential and retail uses surrounding a lagoon-style water feature.

Meeting documents indicate that the first two phases will be made up of a mixture of 40-foot 50-foot and 60-foot standard lots with space for 97 townhome-style residences. Maps show that the water attraction will likely take place in a future phase.

The project, which has been a long priority for the city, gained traction in late 2020 when the city signed a development agreement with developers for the site. The city agreed to assist the project with road infrastructure improvements.