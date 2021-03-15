COVID cases continue to stall, no new deaths Friday

staff reports

As the number of individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 in Grayson County continues to grow, the number of newly confirmed active cases continues to diminish. In Friday's COVID report, the Grayson County Office of Emergency management said that only five new cases of the virus had been reported.

There were 55 active cases of the virus and no new COVID related deaths reported Friday.

Since the pandemic began, the county has had 10,545 people test positive for the virus. There have been 341 people who have suffered COVID-19 related deaths and there have been 90,659 tests performed for the virus in the county.

On Friday, Sherman had 25 confirmed cases and Denison had 10. Collinsville had five and Whitesboro each had six cases. Gunter and Sadler each had two cases. Howe, Gordonville, Van Alstyne had one case each. Whitewright had two cases.

Of the people to have the illness, 5,796 have been female and 5,145 have been male.

Vaccines continue to be administered in the county. The report issued Friday said that 26,181 doses of vaccine have been administered in the county. That number includes 9,754 people who have been completely vaccinated against the illness and 16,907 who have had at least one dose of a vaccine.

There are currently two mass COVID-19 testing locations in Grayson County. One is provided through a collaboration between Grayson County and Advanced Laboratory Services 2415 S Austin in Denison. To register go to https://advancedlabservices.net/covid-testing-form-2/,

The second is a free testing site (drive thru), available to anyone, with symptoms or not, in the back parking lot of Midway Mall in Sherman. This site is available through a contract managed by the state of Texas. The site will be open Monday- Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will remain as long as need exists. To pre-register or for more information, go to DOCHealthTesting.com.