Collinsville man wanted on child porn, abuse charges located in Illinois

Charles Joseph Zoph, 60, of Collinsville was arrested Monday in Illinois by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task of the United States Marshals Service.

A statement from the Grayson County District Attorney's Office said Zoph was indicted by a Grayson County Grand Jury earlier this month for 11 counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Grayson County Criminal Investigator Don Tran, who serves as a Task Force Officer with the U.S. Marshals Service, quickly located Zoph following his indictment. Zoph will be transported to the Grayson County Jail shortly thereafter, the release said.

“We are committed to the joint relationship between our office and the United States Marshals Service. This prompt apprehension and arrest is a shining example of the benefits of interagency cooperation between the state and federal government,” said District Attorney Brett Smith.

Grayson County's online court records did not show an attorney for Zoph on Monday morning.