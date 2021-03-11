Sam Rayburn sites to present 'Mr. Speaker and his Legacy'

staff reports

Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site and Sam Rayburn Museum are teaming up to present a look at the life and career of one of the most influential Americans of the 20th Century. This two-part series explores Sam Rayburn’s humble beginnings and rise to become the longest serving Speaker of the House of Representatives in US history. Part one of the series was hosted in January and examined Mr. Sam’s roots and early career. A recording of this presentation is available at VisitSamRayburnHouse.com.

On Thursday, March 18th, the two historic sites will present Sam Rayburn: Mr. Speaker and his Legacy. This second part of the series will look deeper into Rayburn’s influence as Speaker, as well as his contributions closer to home. Registration for the webinar is now open at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_B-kWtYkQQAmms0tuiY09Ag

The Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site tells the real story of Sam Rayburn, one of the most powerful and influential politicians of the 20th century, in his authentic 1916 home. Preserved as a period time capsule, the two-story home contains all original Rayburn furnishings and housewares. The Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site is one of 32 historic attractions operated by the Texas Historical Commission. For more information, visit www.VisitSamRayburnHouse.com