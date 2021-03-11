Local eateries keeping it clean with with high marks on food safety reports

Local eateries seem to be on top of the requirements for providing a safe eating experience if the list of most recent inspections by the Grayson County Health Department is any indication. That list included only one place that didn't make and "A" grade and it made a "B".

The Grayson County Health Department rates restaurants and other establishments that serve food based on their adherence to codes set by the Texas Department of Health. Restaurants are given an “A,” “B,” “C” or “F” score. An “A” means sanitarians reported no or only a few minor violations. Those with a “B” were found to have several minor violations, but nothing major. Restaurants with a “C” might have a major violation or repeat offenses, but in the inspectors’ opinions, nothing bad enough to warrant an “F.”

An “A” means sanitarians reported 10 or fewer demerits. Those with a “B” received 11-20 demerits. Restaurants with a “C” had 21-30 demerits and restaurants with “F” ratings received more than 30 demerits.

The only establishment on this week's short list that didn't make an "A" was Asian Gourmet, 810 N. Union St ., in Whitesboro and they earned a "B".

The following eateries took the top grade in their most recent inspections:

Texoma Medical Center Cafeteria, 5016 S. US Hwy. 75, in Denison;

Kiddie Kampus I, 1500 W. Crawford St., in Denison;

Kiddie Kampus II, 117 N. Lillis Ln., in Denison;

Brookshire's, 11205 N. Hwy. 289, in Pottsboro;

Chill Out Shaved Ice, 1119 Schneider Road, in Howe;

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 4204 Hwy. 75 N., in Sherman;

Brookshire Brothers, 805 North Union St., in Whitesboro;

Dickey's Barbecue Pit, 1001 Hwy. 377N, in Whitesboro;

Big Daddy's at Highport, 120 Texoma Harbor, in Pottsboro;

K Bar K Meats, 813 Well Road, in Denison;

Lakeside Pizza, 81750 N State Hwy. 289, in Pottsboro.