GC reports 2 more COVID-19 related deaths

Grayson County's active COVID-19 case numbers are remaining low but the number of people who have died COVID-19 related deaths continues to rise.

The county reported two more such deaths on Wednesday bringing the number of Grayson County residents lost to the virus to 341.

Because of the way Texas has decided to handle the death certificates for those deaths, additional information about the people involved in those numbers including when and where they died or information about their age or any other biographical information will not be made available to the media or the public.

A report released by the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management and Health Department Wednesday said there were four new cases of COVID-19 reported in the county in the previous 24 hours. That brought the active case number to 58. Since the pandemic began, 10,924 people have had test confirmed cases of the virus. There have been 90,649 test for COVID-19 conducted in the county.

Sherman had 30 of those 58 active cases and Denison and Collinsville each had seven. Whitesboro had four and Bells, Howe and Sadler each had two. Gordonville, Gunter, Pottsboro and Van Alstyne each had one case.

There are currently two mass COVID-19 testing locations in Grayson County. One is provided through a collaboration between Grayson County and Advanced Laboratory Services 2415 S Austin in Denison. To register go to https://advancedlabservices.net/covid-testing-form-2/,

The second is a free testing site (drive thru), available to anyone, with symptoms or not, in the back parking lot of Midway Mall in Sherman. This site is available through a contract managed by the state of Texas. The site will be open Monday- Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will remain as long as need exists. To pre-register or for more information, go to DOCHealthTesting.com.

