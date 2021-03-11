GC active COVID-19 cases stays below 100 on Thursday

Grayson County's active COVID-19 cases rose a bit on Thursday but remained below 100.

A report released by the Grayson County Health Department and Office of Emergency Management said that the county's active caseload for Thursday was 66. That number included 12 new cases on Thursday.

Since the pandemic began, the county has had 10,529 people test positive for the virus. There have been 341 people who have suffered COVID-19 related deaths and there have been 90,6509 tests performed for the virus in the county.

On Thursday, Sherman had 34 confirmed cases and Denison had eight. Collinsville and Whitesboro each had six cases and Bells, Gunter, Howe and Sadler each had two cases. Gordonville, Pottsboro, Van Alstyne, and Whitewright each had one case.

Of the 10,529 people to have the illness, 5,795 have been female and 5,141 have been male.

Vaccines continue to be administered in the county. The report issued Thursday said that 26,181 doses of vaccine have been administered in the county. That number includes 9,754 people who have been completely vaccinated against the illness and 16,907 who have had at least one dose of a vaccine.

There are currently two mass COVID-19 testing locations in Grayson County. One is provided through a collaboration between Grayson County and Advanced Laboratory Services 2415 S Austin in Denison. To register go to https://advancedlabservices.net/covid-testing-form-2/,

The second is a free testing site (drive thru), available to anyone, with symptoms or not, in the back parking lot of Midway Mall in Sherman. This site is available through a contract managed by the state of Texas. The site will be open Monday- Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will remain as long as need exists. To pre-register or for more information, go to DOCHealthTesting.com.