Grayson County active COVID-19 numbers linger in the 50 range

Grayson County announced only 23 new COVID-19 test confirmed cases on Tuesday. That brought the county's active case count to 58.

Since the pandemic began, 10,920 people have had test confirmed cases of the virus and 339 people have died from the virus or its complications. The number of people who have died was up one from Monday.

Because of the way Texas has decided to handle the death certificates for those deaths, additional information about the people involved in those numbers including when and where they died or information about their age or any other biographical information will not be made available to the media or the public.

The number of Grayson County deaths from the illness had stood at 338 since last Thursday, but increased by one Tuesday.

On Tuesday, a report from the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management and the Health Department said that of the people who have suffered test confirmed cases of the virus, 5,784 have been female and 5,136 have been male.

So far, 24,408 doses of vaccine for the virus have been administered in the county and at least 8,920 people are fully vaccinated in the county.

For the first time in a long time, the number of active cases of the illness reported in Denison dropped into the single digits. The city was reporting just seven cases on Tuesday. Collinsville also had seven cases. Sherman was still in the low double digits with 29 cases on Tuesday. Whitesboro, Van Alstyne and Howe each had three cases. Bells had two cases and Gordonville, Gunter, Pottsboro and Sadler each had one case.

There are currently two mass COVID-19 testing locations in Grayson County. One is provided through a collaboration between Grayson County and Advanced Laboratory Services 2415 S Austin in Denison. To register go to https://advancedlabservices.net/covid-testing-form-2/,

The second is a free testing site (drive thru), available to anyone, with symptoms or not, in the back parking lot of Midway Mall in Sherman. This site is available through a contract managed by the state of Texas. The site will be open Monday- Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will remain as long as need exists. To pre-register or for more information, go to DOCHealthTesting.com.