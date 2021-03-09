TxDOT says beware of changing traffic signal, concrete repairs in Grayson County

TxDOT

Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that the flashing beacon light at the intersection of FM 1417 and OB Groner/Travis Street in Sherman will change function on March 16.

On that date, the flashing beacon light will begin operating as a traffic signal light…helping guide travelers through the intersection with red, yellow and green lights. This will require traffic to stop on red, proceed cautiously on yellow, or proceed safely when the green light is showing.

In the meantime, travelers in this area will notice temporary message boards along this roadway alerting drivers/motorists to the upcoming change at this intersection.

Please drive safely and friendly on all Texas roadways at all times.

Concrete repairs

Texas Department of Transportation officials announced today that full-depth concrete repairs on US 75 in Grayson County are slated to begin on March 14.

The contractor, O. Trevino Construction, Roanoke, Texas, was granted 127 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $1.2 million. The target completion date for this work is November 2021, officials said.

The contractor will remove existing, damaged concrete pavement on US 75 from the Collin-Grayson County line northward to the Red River and install new concrete pavement. All work will be done at night, with work zone lane closures from 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Sunday night through Thursday night. No work will be done on Friday and Saturday nights, to minimize inconvenience to the public.

Motorists who travel frequently along US 75 in Grayson County are asked to pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also be prepared for traffic delays while work zones are present, and should avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.