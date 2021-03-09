Suspect brandishes weapon during alleged assault; other police reports

staff reports

Ag assault - On Tuesday, Sherman PD Officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of S. Travis St in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival and investigation, it was determined that the suspect brandished a weapon during the commission of an assault. The suspect was arrested and charged with "aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon" and a report was taken.

Driving while intoxicated - On March 8, Sherman officers responded to the 500 block of N Heritage Pkwy in reference to an intoxicated driver driving erratic. The driver was located and arrested for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest.

Unauthorized use - On March 8, an officer was dispatched to the 2200 block of N Duke Drive in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon investigation, it was learned a known person

had taken a vehicle without permission and not returned it. A report was generated

for "Unauthorized Use of Vehicle."

Burglary - On March 8, a complainant made telephone contact with officer regarding a Theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property out of an unlocked vehicle located in the 3500 block of Ballam Street in Sherman Texas. The incident occurred between March 7-8. A burglary of a vehicle report was generated.

Assault - On March 9, 2021, officers were dispatched to the 5600 block of Texoma Parkway for an assault. Officers arrived and interviewed the victim. It was learned the

suspect assaulted the victim then left the scene in a vehicle. A report for assault causing bodily injury - family violence was completed.

Possession - On March 9, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 2100 block of N. Frisco Road for a traffic violation. Officers conducted a search based on probable cause

and located marijuana inside the vehicle. A report for possession of marijuana under two ounces was completed.

