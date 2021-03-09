Weekend and early week numbers show COVID-19 active cases below 50 in GC

Grayson County's weekend and early week numbers show the active number of COVID-19 cases in the county continues to decline.

A report from the Grayson County Health Department and the Office of Emergency Management released on Monday evening shows that there were only 48 active cases in the county at that time.

That number includes eight new cases on Monday as well as four new cases on Sunday and five on Saturday.

So far since the pandemic began, 10,897 people have had test confirmed cases of the virus in Grayson County. Of those cases, 338 have died. The county reports that 89,847 tests for the virus have been conducted in the county.

As of Monday, 23,959 doses of vaccine against the virus have been administered in the county with 8,740 people being fully vaccinated and 15,275 people receiving at least one dose of the vaccine.

As it has been since the beginning of the pandemic, the largest number of active cases of the virus remained in Sherman and Denison this week with Sherman reporting 21 cases on Monday and Denison eight. In addition, Collinsville had five cases and Howe and Van Alstyne each had three. Bells, Gordonville, Gunter, and Whitesboro each had two cases on Monday.

There are currently two mass COVID-19 testing locations in Grayson County. One is provided through a collaboration between Grayson County and Advanced Laboratory Services 2415 S Austin in Denison. To register go to https://advancedlabservices.net/covid-testing-form-2/,

The second is a free testing site (drive thru), available to anyone, with symptoms or not, in the back parking lot of Midway Mall in Sherman. This site is available through a contract managed by the State of Texas. The site will be open Monday- Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will remain as long as need exists. To pre-register or for more information, go to DOCHealthTesting.com.

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.