TxDOT announces project for March 8-12

Each week, The Texas Department of Transportation releases a list of planned projects for the week. This week's plans center around U.S. Highway 75 improvements, U.S. 82 updates and the expansion of FM 1417.

"These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues," a news release from the department said. "Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems."

The following projects are planned for the week:

US 75, Grayson County: from FM 1417 to SH 91 (Texoma Parkway). Watch for shoulder closures and lane shifts on the northbound and southbound US 75 main lanes between Center Street and FM 1417 as crews work on building new main lanes and the new South Travis Street Bridge. Watch for lane closures on the frontage roads between FM 1417 and SH 91 as crews work on building detours and installing drainage structures. The northbound exit ramp for Houston and Lamar Streets (SH 56) is currently closed, and exiting traffic is requested to use the Park Avenue exit ramp. The northbound North Travis Street exit ramp (FM 131) is currently closed and exiting traffic is requested to use the Washington Street exit ramp. The southbound exit ramp for Park Avenue is currently closed and exiting traffic is requested to use the Houston/Lamar Street (SH 56) exit. The southbound Washington Street exit ramp is currently closed, and exiting traffic is requested to use the North Travis Street exit. The northbound frontage road from South Travis Street to near Park Avenue is closed for crews to work on building the remaining portion of the retaining wall along US 75 at the South Travis Street intersection. Traffic is requested to use the US 75 mainlanes during this closure. A reduced speed limit of 60 mph on the US 75 mainlanes has been set for this construction project.

The westbound US 82 exit ramp for Loy Lake road is currently closed for crews to work on widening the US 82 frontage road. This exit ramp is expected to be closed through July 2021. Traffic wishing to access Loy Lake Road is requested to take the SH 91 exit ramp (#643), or the US 75 exit ramp.

Beginning early in the morning on March 6, eastbound Lamar Street (SH 56) at the US 75 intersection will be closed to through traffic in order for crews to perform pavement improvements in the left lane of the northbound and southbound US 75 frontage roads. Traffic on Lamar Street will be able to make a right turn only onto the southbound frontage road and will detour to the Center Street intersection. Lamar Street is expected to re-open to traffic on March 14. The same process will occur at the Houston Street intersection in subsequent weeks. This work is weather dependent and may be adjusted due to unfavorable weather.

The US 75 pedestrian bridge near Pecan Street in Sherman is closed to pedestrian traffic. The east side over the frontage road has been removed. The remaining pedestrian bridge will be removed at a later time. Pedestrians wishing to cross US 75 are advised to cross at the Houston Street signalized intersection.

FM 1417, Grayson County: from US 82 to SH 56. Watch for lane shifts and shoulder closures between US 82 and SH 56 while crews are working to construct the second portion of the new Sand Creek bridge and the approaches to the bridge. Watch for occasional daytime lane closures as crews perform utility work. A reduced speed limit of 45 mph has been set for this construction project.

US 75 full depth concrete repair, Grayson County: Beginning March 14, crews will be working on US 75 each week from Sunday night through Thursday night. Lane closures will be present at night for crews to replace failed concrete. Lane closures will begin at 7:30 p.m. but should be reopened to traffic by 6 a.m. This work will extend from the Collin-Grayson County line northward to the Red River.

US 69/US 75, Grayson County: at the Red River bridge. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work on altering the striping to prepare the project for lane shifts on the northbound and southbound mainlanes. This project will upgrade and replace the existing bridge railing on the bridge and approaches on the northbound and southbound bridges at the Red River. This work will require occasional daytime lane closures for some stages of construction, and will require lane shifts to be implemented during construction.

FM 121, Grayson County: from Jim Jones Road to FM 3356. Watch for occasional daytime lane closures as crews work to build portions of the new bridges and roadway. Watch for lane shifts and narrow lanes throughout the project as crews have moved traffic to the temporary detour section. The ultimate roadway will be a five-lane section consisting of concrete pavement when the project is completed.

US 377, Grayson County: Willis Bridge at the Oklahoma State line. Watch for occasional lane closures on the existing bridge as workers pour concrete for the new bridge structure.

US 377, Grayson County: from US 82 to FM 901. Watch for temporary daytime lane closures and shoulder closures as workers install sloped end treatments on pipes and install guardrail.

US 75 debris pickup, Grayson County: from Collin County line to Oklahoma State line. Watch for mobile lane closures as workers pick up debris from the roadway every Monday and Thursday during the daytime.

FM 697, Grayson County: between FM 2729 and US 69. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews blade level the roadway.

FM 1753, Grayson County: between FM 1897 and FM 120. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews work on performing base repairs.

FM 1753, Grayson and Fannin County: from FM 1897 to SH 78. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

FM 898, Fannin County: from the Grayson County line to SH 121. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

FM 824, Fannin County: from SH 56 in Honey Grove to the Lamar County line. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

FM 1550, Fannin County: from County Road 3330 to SH 34. Watch for temporary one-lane closures as workers rehab and widen the roadway.

SH 121, Fannin County: from the Collin County line to SH 56. Watch for temporary daytime lane closures and shoulder closures as workers install sloped end treatments on pipes and install guardrail.

US 82, Fannin County: from SH 121 to the Lamar County Line. Watch for slow moving construction equipment as crews work on widening US 82 from a two-lane roadway to a four-lane divided roadway. Westbound US 82 traffic has been shifted to the new pavement for the entirety of the project from the Lamar County line to SH 121. Eastbound traffic will remain in its current lane, while crews work on the inside lane to build crossovers and turn lanes and overlay the future left lane. Drivers who frequent this roadway are advised that all driveways, county roads and farm-to-market roads approaching the new westbound main lanes on US 82 will have a full stop before crossing over to the median.

FM 1553, Fannin County: from SH 78 to US 69. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews work on performing pavement repairs.