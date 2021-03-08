SH 91 temporarily closed due to wreck

staff reports

State Highway 91 was temporarily closed in Denison Monday following a two-vehicle crash.

Denison police responded to a call of a crash on SH 91 near Spectrum Brands. Police determined that a vehicle was travelling northbound when it had some form of mechanical failure. The vehicle veered into southbound traffic and collided with another vehicle.

The drivers, who were the only occupants of each vehicle, were transported to a local hospital with what are believe to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The roadway was temporarily shut down, but was reopened about 20 minutes later.