Fewer than 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Grayson County on Friday

Grayson County's active COVID-19 cases remained under 100 on Friday with just 69 cases total including the 14 new cases reported for Friday.

A report released by the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management and the Grayson County Health Department said that the total number of people who had tested confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began was 10,880 on Friday. The county has lost 338 people to the virus or its complications and 89,832 tests for the virus have been conducted in the county.

On Friday, the report said that percentage of people in local hospitals with COVID-19 was 4.73 percent on Thursday and that number was 7.25 percent regionally on Thursday.

In Grayson County, 22,976 doses of vaccine for the virus have been administered. At least 8,384 people have been fully vaccinated against the virus and 14,612 have had one dose.

On Friday, the active cases were located in Sherman with 25 and Denison with 14. Collinsville and Howe each had six cases. Van Alstyne and Whitesboro each had five cases and Bells, Gordonville, Gunter and Pottsboro each had two case.

There are currently two mass COVID-19 testing locations in Grayson County. One is provided through a collaboration between Grayson County and Advanced Laboratory Services 2415 S Austin in Denison. To register go to https://advancedlabservices.net/covid-testing-form-2/,

The second is a free testing site (drive thru), available to anyone, with symptoms or not, in the back parking lot of Midway Mall in Sherman. This site is available through a contract managed by the State of Texas. The site will be open Monday- Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will remain as long as need exists. To pre-register or for more information, go to DOCHealthTesting.com.