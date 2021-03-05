Whitesboro man gets 30 years for methamphetamine charge

Otis Bradshaw, 28, of Whitesboro pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine in the amount of 4-200 grams.

A written statement from the Grayson County District Attorney's Office said As a part of a plea agreement reached with the office, Bradshaw was sentenced to 30 years in prison by Judge Jim Fallon of the 15th District Court Friday morning.

The statement said that on November 9, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a case of credit/debit card abuse when an individual came to the Sheriff’s office to report that his card had been used without permission. During the course of the investigation, Bradshaw was identified through text messages and other electronic evidence as the suspect of the theft. GCSO Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Bradshaw and arrested him on October 7. While the investigators and deputies were conducting a pat down for weapons, they discovered baggies containing over 12 grams of methamphetamine and Xanax pills in the pants Bradshaw was wearing at the time of his arrest.

Due to his two prior felony prison sentences for burglary of a habitation, Bradshaw was considered a career offender under Texas Law, the statement said. Bradshaw was on parole from his last prison sentence at the time of this offense.

“This defendant had previously been to the penitentiary for extremely serious felony offenses and was on parole when he was arrested. We cannot tolerate repeat offenders in our community continuing criminal behavior,” said Assistant District Attorney Nathan Young. District Attorney Brett Smith added, “Sometimes the only way to slow these folks down is to lock them up. Let’s hope the time he serves will make him think twice before committing another offense in Grayson County.”

Bradshaw was represented by attorney Grady Long. In a brief telephone conversation, Long said, Bradshaw certainly made a mistake but he is not a bad person.