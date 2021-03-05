Local Republican icon Clyde Siebman dies at 62

The local attorney who helped orchestrate the turning of Grayson County from a blue county to a red one died of a heart attack on Friday, at the age of 62.

Clyde Siebman was a fixture in the both Grayson County's legal community and Republican Party, who ran the party for 10 years before retiring as party chair in 2008. In addition to helping local Republicans get elected to office and spearheading his own firm of Siebman, Forrest, Burg & Smith.

He was also involved in a number of local community organizations and committees.

"Clyde was passionate about everything he did. I have never known anyone who worked harder. He loved his family, his community, the practice of law, politics, and above all, he loved helping other people," former Grayson County District Attorney Joe Brown in a social media statement.

Current Grayson County Republican Party Chair Barbara Woodroof said the county lost a true patriot Friday who did all he could to make it the best place to live and work.

"He was county chair following Frank Alvarez and he was instrumental in developing the party to where it is today. Our prayers and thoughts are with Judge Carol Siebman and his family at this time," Woodroof continued.

Though he was a consummate Republican, he was known for reaching across party lines and working with prominent local Democrat Roger Sanders to help fill vacant federal judgeships in the Eastern District of Texas.

He and Sanders were honored for that work back in 2018 when then Chief Judge Ron Clark of the Eastern District of Texas hung each man's photo in the attorney conference room at the Paul Brown Federal Courthouse in Sherman.

Siebman, like current federal district Judge Amos Mazzant, clerked for Paul Brown before going into private practice.

Along with his law practice, Siebman served on the North Texas Regional Airport Board including terms as its chair and on the Regional Mobility Authority. He had also been appointed to the Red River Compact Commission which worked to solve disputes related to the water resources of the Red River and Lake Texoma.

A native of Pottsboro, he attended Southern Methodist University and SMU School of Law where he met Carol Mumm from Maine who was also studying law there. They were married for 35 years and had one daughter, Elizabeth Forrest, who is a named partner in his firm.

Funeral arrangements had not be announced at press time Friday.