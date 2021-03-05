5 new COVID-19 deaths reported

Grayson County's death toll from COVID-19 went from 333 Wednesday to 338 on Thursday.

Because of the way Texas has decided to handle the death certificates for those deaths, additional information about the people involved in those numbers including when and where they died or information about their age or any other biographical information will not be made available to the media or the public.

Along with the five new deaths, a report from the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management and the Health Department also said there were 13 new cases on Thursday which brought the active caseload to 103.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 10,866 test-confirmed cases of the virus in the county and 88,754 tests have been performed.

Of those confirmed cases, 5,758 were women and 5,108 were male.

So far, 22,301 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the county. Of those, there are 14,269 people who have had one shot and 8,032 who have been fully vaccinated.

On Thursday, the largest number of active cases were in Sherman and Denison with 40, and 24 cases respectively. Collinsville and Whitesboro each had seven cases and Howe had six. Van Alstyne had five. Gordonville, Gunter, and Pottsboro had three cases each. Whitewright and Bells each had two cases. Knollwood had one case.

There are currently two mass COVID-19 testing locations in Grayson County. One is provided through a collaboration between Grayson County and Advanced Laboratory Services 2415 S Austin in Denison. To register go to https://advancedlabservices.net/covid-testing-form-2/,

The second is a free testing site (drive thru), available to anyone, with symptoms or not, in the back parking lot of Midway Mall in Sherman. This site is available through a contract managed by the State of Texas. The site will be open Monday- Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will remain as long as need exists. To pre-register or for more information, go to DOCHealthTesting.com.