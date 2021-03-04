Woman reprimanded for walking in roadway, arrested, still won't identify herself; other police reports

staff reports

Walking on street - On March 02, dispatch received a call about a female walking in the roadway in the 2200 block of East US Highway 82. Officers located the female walking in the middle of the road and ultimately arrested her for walk in roadway with traffic-no sidewalk. After the arrest, the female refused to identify herself to officers. She was also arrested for failure to identify.

Terroristic threat - On March 1, 2021, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of N. Walnut Street in reference to an intoxicated person. Officers arrived and spoke with the victim. The victim stated the suspect threatened their life. The suspect was found and interviewed. A report for terroristic threat of family household was completed.

Possession of a controlled substance - On March 1, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 1900 block of N Grand Ave. A probable cause search was conducted. Officers found methamphetamine in the vehicle. A report for possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 between 4-200 grams was completed.

Theft of firearm - On March 1, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole

property located in the 1800 block of Jamaica Lane in Sherman. The

incident occurred between Feb. 28 through March 1. A theft of a firearm report was

generated.

Burglary of a vehicle - On March 1, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property out of an unlocked vehicle located in the 900 block of West College Street in Sherman Texas. The incident occurred between 0Feb. 27 through March 1. A burglary of a vehicle report was generated.

Theft - On March 1, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property at a business located in the 400 block of East US 82 Westbound in Sherman. The incident occurred on Dec, 28, 2020. A theft of property under $100 report was generated.

Ag assault - On March 1, officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Texoma Parkway in reference to a disturbance. Officers arrived on scene and learned two suspects engaged in a verbal argument, leading to one suspect using his car as a weapon and the other firing a gun at the other. An investigation was conducted, and a

report for aggravated assault with deadly weapon was generated.

Theft of firearm - On March 1, a Sherman Police Department officer was dispatched to a residence in the 1500 block of West Shields Drive in reference to a theft of a firearm. The victim reported that his firearm was missing from his vehicle. A report was

generated for the offense of theft of a firearm.

Possession of a controlled substance - On March 1, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of W. Lamar Street for a Criminal Trespass. Officers arrived and identified the suspect. The suspect had a warrant for possession of dangerous drug and was arrested for it. A search of her property was conducted and a syringe containing of methamphetamine was located. The suspect was also charged with possession of a controlled substance penalty group one under one gram. A report for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one under one gram was completed.

Burglary - On March 2, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North Mckown Avenue about a burglary of a habitation. Officers spoke with the homeowner, who advised suspects entered his home by force and stole some tools. An investigation was conducted, and a report for burglary of habitation was generated.

Fraud - On March 2, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding fraud. The complainant stated an unknown suspect fraudulently used her information located in the 3400 block of Ballam Street in Sherman. The incident occurred on July of 2020. A fraudulent use or possession of identifying information under five items report was generated.

Assault - On March 2, officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Texoma Pkwy for a disturbance. Officers arrived and observed a male bleeding from the mouth. An

investigation took place and all parties were interviewed. It was determined assault by contact occurred. A report for assault by contact was completed.

For more crime news, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/crime.