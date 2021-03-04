New cases back in single digits Wednesday

The number of new cases of COVID-19 dropped back into the single digits on Wednesday with just three new cases reported Wednesday. The current active case number was just shy of 100 at 98.

So far since the pandemic began, 10,422 people have had test confirmed cases of the virus in the county. Three hundred and thirty-three of those people died. There have been 88,745 tests for the virus given in the county.

Of those who tested positive, 5,749 were female and 5,104 were male.

On Wednesday when the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management and the Health Department issued a report on the status of the virus in the county, the county's percentage of hospitalizations was 4.96 percent. The report showed that there have been 21,814 doses of COVID-19 administered in the county. That number includes 13,904 who had have one dose and 7,910 who are fully vaccinated against the virus.

The largest number of active cases on Wednesday was in Sherman with 36 and in Denison with 23. Whitesboro had eight cases and Howe had six. Both Collinsville and Pottsboro had five cases each. Gordonville, Gunter and Van Alstyne had three cases each. Whitewright had two cases as did Bells.

There are currently two mass COVID-19 testing locations in Grayson County. One is provided through a collaboration between Grayson County and Advanced Laboratory Services 2415 S Austin in Denison. To register go to https://advancedlabservices.net/covid-testing-form-2/,

The second is a free testing site (drive thru), available to anyone, with symptoms or not, in the back parking lot of Midway Mall in Sherman. This site is available through a contract managed by the State of Texas. The site will be open Monday- Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will remain as long as need exists. To pre-register or for more information, go to DOCHealthTesting.com.

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.