FCCC art contest winners announced

staff reports

Seven-year-old Maesyn Mallicote, of Sumner, took home the top prize in the Open Your Heart Art Contest sponsored by the Fannin County Children’s Center. She won $100 for her artwork that will now be featured on the front of the Open Your Heart campaign cards. Eight-year-old Xomayra Smith, of Bonham, won second place and $50. Her artwork will be featured on the inside of the cards.

The winning artwork will be featured in the upcoming fundraising campaign for the Children’s Center. Funds raised will provide a wide array of support service to children, youth and families recovering from abuse and neglect, including CASA, the Children’s Advocacy Center and Rainbow Room. As a non-profit, the center relies on grants and donations to be able to offer their services for no cost to victims of child abuse and neglect.

CASA recruits, screens, trains and supervises volunteer advocates for children in foster care. Children’s Advocacy Center facilitates a multidisciplinary team of public and private agencies involved in the investigation, prosecution and treatment of child abuse. The Rainbow Room provides new clothes, shoes, diapers, coats and other items to children served by CASA, Children’s Advocacy Center and Child Protective Services. To make a donation, learn about volunteer opportunities or read more about the center, go to www.fanninccc.org.