DPD arrests 1 following cross-city pursuit

staff reports

A nearly hour-long police pursuit across Sherman and Denison led to one arrest in Wednesday afternoon on multiple charges.

Denison police responded shortly after 2 p.m. to a call of an intoxicated driver in the 4600 block of N. Parkdale Wednesday afternoon. Police reported that this is the second call they received regarding thhe vehicle, following a report in the 500 block of W. Main Street.

Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver fled from officers and led them on a 48-minute pursuit that crossed from Denison into Sherman and back into Denison again. The pursuit speeds ranged from 10 mph to 70 mph, police officials said.

The pursuit ended in the Denison Walmart Parking lot, where the driver Derek John Word, 38, was taken into custody without incident. Word has been charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle, which is enhanced due to previous conviction, and driving while intoxicated, third or more.

Denison police are thanking the Sherman Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety for their assistance and use of a helicopter, respectively.