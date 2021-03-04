Collinsville man faces child porn, rape charges; other indictments

A Collinsville man was indicted this week on multiple counts of child abuse.

Charles Joseph Zoph, 60, was faces 11 counts of child pornography and six counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. The indictments are formal charges and are not an indication of guilt.

The following people were also indicted:

Jason Garrett Sebolt, 21, of Dorchester — sexual abuse of a child continuous victim under 14;

James Edward Sims, 68, of Whitewright — sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child sexual contact;

Billy Eugene Burkett, 28, of Van Alstyne — assault public servant;

Nicholas Andrew Catanzaro, 36, of Savannah — two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one of driving while intoxicated 3rd or more;

Rory Lee Dunkle, 62, of Pottsboro — two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Miarrey Tyrell Grant, 31, of Denison — assault family or household member with previous convictions and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Bryan Michael Camp, 46,of Gordonville — assault family or household member impede breath and assault causing bodily injury to date, family or household member;

Jacob Daniel Smith, 29, of Allen — theft of property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Joe Michael Jared Gazzolo, 27, of Texarkana — possession of a controlled substance (mehtamphetamine);

Vonda Kay Brown, 55, of Whitesboro — possession of a controlled substance (mehtamphetamine);

Terry Wayne Crim, 67, of Whitesboro — driving while intoxicated 3rd or more;

David Wesley Fox, 39, of San Antonio — possession of a controlled substance (mehtamphetamine);

Kelly Annette Patrick, 50, of Bells — possession of a controlled substance (mehtamphetamine);

Julie Lynn Ireland, 40, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (mehtamphetamine);

Heather Ashley Stoff-Ryne, 41, of Pottsboro — forgery of a financial instrument;

Mario Dominguez Luciano, 44, of Sherman — bail jumping;

Roy D Polmanter, 30, of Denison — bail jumping;

Adam Farris Bradley, 31, of Dallas — two counts of obstruction or retaliation;

Jeremy Joel Bullock, 41, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (mehtamphetamine);

Robert Kevin Forsythe, 48, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (mehtamphetamine);

Thomas Carl White, 71, of Pottsboro — theft of property;

Tyler Christopher Jones, 33, of Sherman — unauthorized use of a motor vehcile;

Diane Nicole Tubbs, 42, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (mehtamphetamine);

Marcus Anthony Pleasant, 31, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (mehtamphetamine);

Mitchell Jordyn Ailey, 20, of Denison — burglary of a habitation and assault of a family or household member;

Alysa Nicole Spurlock, 21, of Austin — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Tommy Louis Dawson, 68, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Justin Jamal Lee, 27, of Houston — theft of property and criminal mischief;

Julia Lynn Petty, 31, of Bells — burglary of a building;

Auby Cole Tucker, 38, of Garland — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

David Armando Romero, 31, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (mehtamphetamine);

Michael Wayne Pugh, 41, of Denison — theft of property;

Randy Corbett, 41, of Springtown — possession of a controlled substance (mehtamphetamine);

Michael Ray Hster, 48, of Kemp — theft of property;

Michael Brendan Huss, 34, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (mehtamphetamine);

Casi Crockett, 39, of Denison — tamper with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance (mehtamphetamine);

Kaylon Rashad Butler, 31, of Denison — tamper with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance (mehtamphetamine);

Bryan Michael Camp, 46, of Gordonville — assault family or household member and assault causing serious bodily injury date, family or household member;

Tori Reed McFarland — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Mario Dominquez Luciano, 41, of Sherman — burlglary of a habitation;

Stephen Robert Adams. 59, of Dallas — theft of property;

Buffy Anne Phipps, 51, of Leonard — driving while intoxicated 3rd or more;

Raul Torres Franco, 44, of Sherman — driving while intoxicated 3rd or more;

Christon Isaiah King, 19, of Sherman — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Theodore Lawrence Jr., 51, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (mehtamphetamine);

Layla Monique Morgan, 27, of Sherman — continuous violence against the family;

Michael Van Davis II, 24, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (mehtamphetamine);

Tyler Chirstopher Jones, 33, of Sherman — unauthorized use of motor vehicle;

Jared Prince Lucas, 38, of Sherman — two counts of possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (mehtamphetamine);

Eric Donovan Clark, 45, of Independence California — possession of a controlled substance (mehtamphetamine).

