SPD receives series of drug possession reports; other police reports

Theft - On Feb. 22, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a scam. The complainant stated an unknown suspect scammed her out of money located in the 5000 block of Pentridge Drive in Sherman, Texas. The incident occurred between Feb. 19-20. A theft of property $750<$2,500 report was generated.

Theft - On Feb. 22, an officer was dispatched to the 2200 block of Texoma Parkway in Sherman Texas in regards to a Theft. The officer met with a reporting party who stated an unknown suspect stole property on Feb. 21. A theft of property report was generated.

Criminal mischief - On Feb. 23, a reporting party made telephone contact with an officer regarding damaged property. The reporting party stated an unknown suspect caused damage to the property located at the 800 block of East Pecan Grove Road in Sherman, Texas. A criminal mischief $2,500<$30K report was generated.

Assault - On February 22, 2021 at 1651 hours, dispatch received a call about an assault in the 2100 block of Texoma Parkway. The victim stated his aunt’s boyfriend had assaulted him approximately one month ago. The victim advised he was only offended by the contact. A report for ASSAULT BY CONTACT was completed.

Burglary - On Feb. 22, Sherman Police Officers responded to a business in the 1700 block of N Loy Lake Rd. Upon arrival, Officers determined several buildings had been burglarized by and unknown person. A report for burglary of a building was generated.

Assault - On Feb. 22, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of N. Burdette Avenue in reference to a delayed assault. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation with the victim. The suspect had already left the scene. Based on the victims statements and apparent injuries, it was determined assault causing bodily injury - family violence occurred. A report was completed.

Possession of a controlled substance - On Feb. 22, Sherman Police Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of N Travis St. The vehicle was searched and the driver was found to be in possession of illegal narcotics. Reports were generated for possession of a controlled substance penalty group two between one and four grams and possession of a controlled substance penalty group two under one gram.

Possession of a controlled substance - On Feb. 22, Sherman Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Texoma Pkwy. A vehicle occupant was found to be in possession of THC oil. An offense report was generated for possession of a controlled substance penalty group two under one gram.

Assault - On Feb. 23, Sherman Police Officers responded to a residence in the 5600 block of Texoma Pkwy in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, Officers determined that a male and female had been in a verbal argument, and an assault by contact occurred. A report for assault by contact family violence was generated.

Assault - On Feb. 23, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Texoma Pkwy in reference to a delayed assault. Officers arrived on scene and conducted an investigation. The suspect returned to the area and was questioned. Based on evidence at the scene and statements by both individuals officers had probable cause to make an arrest for assault causing bodily injury - family violence. The suspect had a previous conviction for family violence and was charged with assault of a family member with previous convictions. A report was completed.

Theft - On Feb. 23, a reporting party made telephone contact with an officer regarding a Theft. The reporting party stated a known suspect stole money from a business located in the 2200 block of Texoma Parkway in Sherman Texas. The incident occurred on Feb. 11. A theft of property $100<$750 (embezzlement) report was generated

Ag assault - On Feb. 23, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of N. Travis St. in reference to a reported disturbance involving a gun. The reporting party advised a relative had been assaulted by another male. It was reported the suspect had brandished a gun and a knife during the disturbance. The suspect fled the scene prior to officer's arrival. Officers found evidence that an assault had occurred along with a victim who sustained visible injuries. A report for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was generated and the investigation is ongoing.

Assault - On Feb. 23, Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of N. Travis St. in reference to a reported disturbance involving a gun. Officers arrived and found evidence that an assault had occurred along with a victim who sustained visible injuries. The suspect fled the scene prior to officer's arrival. An report for assault causes bodily injury was generated and the investigation is ongoing.

Assault - On Feb. 24, Sherman Police Dispatch received a call in regards to a disturbance occurring in the 200 block of Colorado St. The caller stated her husband was intoxicated and had hit her in the face. Officers were dispatched to the scene and spoke with the victim. The suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle prior to police arrival. The victim had minor injuries to her face. A report was generated for assault causing bodily injury family member.

Criminal trespass - On Feb. 24, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of E. Wells Avenue for a Criminal Trespass. The caller advised they wanted to criminal trespass the individuals in a specific room. Once officers arrived and checked them through dispatch, it was learned one of the individuals was already criminally trespassed from the property. The suspect was arrested and a report for was completed.

Possession of a controlled substance - On Feb. 24, while monitoring traffic speed by radar at Gribble and Lamar Streets, an officer observed a vehicle traveling at 67 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone. A traffic stop was initiated and citation issued to the driver. A passenger was found to be in possession of marijuana, THC Wax and drug paraphernalia.

Possession - On Feb. 24, Sherman Police conducted a traffic stop on a silver sedan for traffic offenses near the intersection of Texoma Drive and Grand Avenue, Sherman, Texas. This driver/vehicle did not have valid insurance. An inventory/probable cause search of this vehicle revealed a plastic bag of marijuana. A report for possession of marijuana under two ounces was filed at large.

Credit card abuse - On 0Feb. 24, a complainant made contact with an officer in the lobby of the Sherman Police Department regarding fraud. The complainant stated a known suspect fraudulently used his information located in the 300 block of North Heritage Parkway in Sherman Texas. The incident occurred between August 2017 and Dec. 2020. A credit card or debit card abuse report was generated.

Criminal mischief - On Feb. 24, Sherman officers were dispatched to a business in the 5400 block of Texoma Pkwy in reference to three individuals damaging an air conditioning unit outside of the business. An employee of the business discovered three individuals on the north side of the property, cutting a cord attached to the outdoor air conditioning unit. All three suspects fled the scene before police arrived. A report was generated for criminal mischief under $100.

Harassment - On Feb. 24, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding harassment. The complainant resides in the 1500 block of North Ellington Avenue in Sherman. The incident occurred between Feb. 10-24. A harassment report was generated.

