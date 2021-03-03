More COVID-19 for Grayson County

Grayson County's death toll from COVID-19 went from 329 Sunday to 331 Monday and then to 333 on Tuesday.

Because of the way Texas has decided to handle the death certificates for those deaths, additional information about the people involved in those numbers including when and where they died or information about their age or any other biographical information will not be made available to the media or the public.

On Tuesday, the county's active COVID-19 caseload was 113, 11 of which were new cases. Since the pandemic began, 10,850 people have had test confirmed cases of the virus and there have been 88,754 tests conducted in Grayson County.

More than 20,830 doses of vaccine for COVID-19 have been administered in the county. OF those, 13,451 have gone to people who have had one dose and 7,379 of them to people who have been fully vaccinated.

The total hospital occupancy rate in Grayson County was 88.43 percent on Tuesday and the number of those related to COVID-19 was 6.87 percent. The local ICU occupancy was 94.83 percent with 29.09 percent being COVID-19 related.

As has been since the start of the pandemic, the largest number of cases on Tuesday was in the cities of Sherman and Denison with 43 and 26 cases respectively.

Whitesboro had nine cases and Howe had eight. Pottsboro had six. Whitewright, Van Alstyne, Gunter, Gordonville, and Collinsville each had three cases. Bells and Knollwood had two cases each. Tioga and Sadler each had one case.

There are currently two mass COVID-19 testing locations in Grayson County. One is provided through a collaboration between Grayson County and Advanced Laboratory Services 2415 S Austin in Denison. To register go to https://advancedlabservices.net/covid-testing-form-2/,

The second is a free testing site (drive thru), available to anyone, with symptoms or not, in the back parking lot of Midway Mall in Sherman. This site is available through a contract managed by the State of Texas. The site will be open Monday- Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will remain as long as need exists. To pre-register or for more information, go to DOCHealthTesting.com.