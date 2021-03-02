Weekend numbers show more COVID-19 related deaths

This weekend's COVID-19 report shows two more people died COVID-19 related deaths in the county recently. That number went from 329 Sunday to 331 Monday.

Because of the way Texas has decided to handle the death certificates for those deaths, additional information about the people involved in those numbers including when and where they died or information about their age or any other biographical information will not be made available to the media or the public.

The report from the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management and Health Department, showed that the there were 10 new cases on Saturday, ten on Sunday. There were 31 new cases on Monday which brought the county's current caseload to 121.

Since the pandemic began, 10,839 cases have been confirmed in the county. There have been more than 88,700 tests given in the county.

Since the vaccines were started, 20,093 doses have been delivered in the county. Some 12,903 people have had one dose and 7,190 have been fully vaccinated.

On Monday, the ICU occupancy in the county was 97.26 percent of which 25.35 percent were COVID-19 related. The total hospital occupancy in the county was 86.86 percent of which 5.23 percent was COVID-19 related.

As it has been since the pandemic began, the largest number of cases on Monday were in Sherman, with 48, and Denison with 27. Howe had eight cases and Whitesboro had seven. Pottsboro had six and Gunter had five. Van Alsytne had four and Whitewright, Gordonville, Collinsville and Bells each had three cases. Knollwood had two cases and Sadler and Tioga each had one.

The report also said there is a new testing location that opened of Wednesday for COVID-19. That location is provided through a collaboration between Grayson County and Advanced Laboratory Services 2415 S Austin in Denison. To register go to https://advancedlabservices.net/covid-testing-form-2/,

A free testing site (drive thru) continues, available to anyone, with symptoms or not, in the back parking lot of Midway Mall in Sherman. This site is available through a contract managed by the State of Texas. The site will be open Monday- Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will remain as long as need exists. To pre-register or for more information, go to DOCHealthTesting.com.

