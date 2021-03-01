Sherman food pantries receive 8K lbs. of food from local LDS church

staff reports

Two Sherman food pantries received a large donation for an area church this weekend. In a news release issued last week, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latterday Saints said it would be donating 8,000 lbs. of food to Grand Central Station and Masterkey Ministries in Sherman.

"The food donations will help aid those in the Sherman area who have been greatly impacted by not only the COVID 19 pandemic but also by the horrible winter storms from last week that left millions of Texans without power, food, and water," the release said.

"The 8000 pounds of food will be divided by Grand Central Station and Master Key Ministries. Master Key Ministries is a nonprofit food pantry that serves 1400-1600 families on a weekly basis."

Master Key plans to use the donation to create starter kits for distribution to Texoma residents on Fridays and Saturdays.

"What we give depends on what the food bank has, and sometimes that keeps us from having what we need," MasterKey Coordinator Crystal Brooks said in the release. "So just having another kind of product will make up the difference. We are so thrilled you have chosen Master Key Ministries to help our community, and we’re very thankful.”

Grand Central Station recently opened its new facility to the public. Known for serving hot meals as well as giving out grocers, emergency clothing, hygiene supplies and more.

In the release GCS interim Executive Director Jerry Holbert said the food donation will go to Children’s Express, distributing food to children at various elementary schools and The Market Depot, which is a food pantry allowing neighbors to food shop for needed items with vouchers.

“We are so delighted with the generosity of your donation," Holbert said of the Sherman church. "The COVID situation has intensified and magnified the need because we are working with families who one or both parents have lost jobs, who did not have this need before. This donation will help with that effort.”

The donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is part of its ongoing global humanitarian effort to help those in need of food, water, and other necessities. The food donation today will consist of canned goods and packaged dry goods, such as canned vegetables, canned fruits, pasta, meat, flour, and other goods.

The food pantries in Sherman were two of several food pantries chosen based on their connection to the community in addition to their excellence in food distribution, commitment to serving those in need and leadership in helping those in need.

President Christian Cooper, who is the leader of the Sherman area for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared his thoughts on the value of our organizations working together, saying, ““As members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, it is a great blessing to partner within our community with other like-minded organizations and individuals who seek to truly emulate Jesus’ admonition to serve one another. As we all bear one another’s burdens, mourn with those that mourn, and comfort those that stand in need of comfort, we truly become brothers and sisters who can love one another just as Jesus loves us.”