Drug possession, firearm land Sherman man 20 years

Scottlen Bennett, 28, of Sherman, Texas, pleaded guilty to one count of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine 4-200 grams and one count Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Bennett was sentenced to 20 years in prison by Judge Jim Fallon of the 15th District Court following an open plea agreement with the Grayson County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

On October 19, 2019, Bennett was stopped by the Denison Police Department for a traffic violation and subsequently arrested for not having a driver’s license. During an inventory search of the vehicle, officers found drug paraphernalia and approximately 28 grams of methamphetamine hidden throughout the car. Bennet posted bond and was released from jail.

On March 13, 2020, Bennet came into contact with law enforcement again when a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety rolled up on a suspicious vehicle in Sherman. Upon making contact with the vehicle, the trooper immediately detected the odor of narcotics and observed contraband in the vehicle. A subsequent search revealed a loaded firearm in Bennett’s possession, which was also reported as stolen.

At the sentencing hearing, Judge Fallon heard evidence that during Bennett’s incarceration in the Grayson County Jail he had been involved in multiple disciplinary actions involving fighting as well as sexual misconduct toward several correction officers.

“This Defendant had previously been to the penitentiary for felony drug possession and impersonating a public servant. Despite multiple opportunities to make the right choice, the Defendant became bolder in his criminal activity and sold drugs while illegally armed,” said Assistant District Attorney Nathan Young. District Attorney Brett Smith added, “The combination of narcotics and firearms is a good indicator of someone who has the potential for violence. We commend law enforcement for getting him off the streets.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Nathan Young.