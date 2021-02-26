Sherman ISD employees recognized January teachers of the month

SISD

Jewell Woodson has gone above and beyond this year in her virtual teaching position. She teaches students at Sory Elementary who have severe and profound disabilities, as well as medically fragile students. Woodson works hard to create lessons to meet students’ individualized goals outlined within their Individual Educational Plan. Moreover, she communicates daily with the parents over Google Meets, discussing the needs of the students and the families. She holds individualized classes tailored for her students, and Sory Elementary School Principal Steve Traw expressed that Jewell overcame the virtual teaching learning curve and has done well with virtual teaching because she genuinely cares about her student's success.

Anthony Shearer is a dynamic teacher and brings a fresh perspective to the history content he teaches daily at Sherman High School. Through the engaging delivery of his class content, he can capture students' attention and educate them on multiple history topics. What stands out most about Shearer is his intentionality of including all students in his lectures. He incorporates humor in his lessons while explaining detailed history facts. He is also very good at reaching all students at different levels to get the best out of them. He has an extensive collection of historical artifacts and a variety of lesson ideas and activities that enhance students' learning experience inside of his classroom.