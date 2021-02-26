GC active COVID-19 cases stays below 100

Grayson County's COVID-19 active cases were at 97 with the eight new cases announced on Thursday.

So far, 10,780 Grayson County residents have had test-confirmed cases of the virus. There have been 87,806 tests given for the illness in the county. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 329 Grayson County people have died COVID-19 related deaths.

The report issued by the Grayson County Health Department and Office of Emergency Management said that the total hospital occupancy in Grayson County on Thursday was 91.26 percent and the percentage of them were 6.47 percent. Local hospital ICU occupancy was at 100 percent and 24.56 percent of that was COVID-19 related.

The county's two biggest cities, Sherman and Denison, made up more than half of the active cases with Sherman reporting 31 and Denison 26. Gunter had seven cases, while Whitewright had six. Howe had five cases. Bells,Van Alstyne, and Whitesboro each had three cases. Gordonville and Tioga each had two cases. Sadler had one case.

The report also said there is a new testing location that opened of Wednesday for COVID-19. That location is provided through a collaboration between Grayson County and Advanced Laboratory Services 2415 S Austin in Denison. To register go to https://advancedlabservices.net/covid-testing-form-2/,

A free testing site (drive thru) continues, available to anyone, with symptoms or not, in the back parking lot of Midway Mall in Sherman. This site is available through a contract managed by the State of Texas. The site will be open Monday- Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will remain as long as need exists. To pre-register or for more information, go to DOCHealthTesting.com.