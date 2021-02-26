DISD students salute 100 days of successful learning

DISD

Denison elementary students and staff recently celebrated 100 days of successful learning, highlighted by extraordinary accomplishments during a school year that has been anything but ordinary.

“Our elementary schools took time out to celebrate 100 days of tremendous achievements by our students, teachers, staff and families,” said Denison ISD superintendent Dr. Henry Scott. “I cannot tell you what a wonderful job our people have done of focusing, staying on task, improvising, working hard, and just doing the best they can in these difficult circumstances. During times like these, I continue to realize that we are truly one of the best school districts in Texas because of our strong Denison traditions. Our people don’t complain. They just roll up their sleeves and get the job done…using the best practices and methodology available. I’m just so proud of everyone.”

Various themes added fun, joy and laughter to the campus festivities. Large groups of kids wore hats and held signs proclaiming to be “100 days smarter.” Many teachers, staff members and students enjoyed lively discussions about what it’s like to be 100 days older and smarter --- after dressing up like 100-year old grandmas and grandpas.

“It’s one of our year’s most fun celebrations, and this year was extra-special,” said Terrell Principal Amy Neidert. “Our teachers have utilized many years of experience, collaboration and creativity to come up with new ways to teach, engage and inspire our kids to set high goals and work hard to reach them -- - even in the midst of a pandemic. Our kids love to be actively involved in learning…to be hands-on and participate in classroom activities, to contribute to their school’s many successes and feel pride in accomplishments. Knowing that some students would be learning from home this year, our teachers stepped up to make sure that our virtual learners stay involved and engaged as well. It’s been a good year…because we have good people here. We have so much to celebrate.”

Houston principal Kyle Uber agreed. “We’ve counted to 100 in our classrooms, added numbers together that equal 100, decorated shirts with 100 buttons and dots, described what people look like when they’re 100…and written about what we’ve learned during the first 100 days,” said Uber. “It’s a fun celebration…but it’s also another really great opportunity to allow our kids to interactively improve their core subject skills as well as their people skills. We’ve learned hundreds of ways to say thanks to our families and community…and to be good school and community helpers. It’s been a great year so far, and we’re looking forward to all the great days ahead.”