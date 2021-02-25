Drugs get Sherman man 32 years in prison

staff reports

Benny Eugene Souther Jr., 41, of Sherman pleaded guilty on two cases of possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine and was sentenced to 32 years in prison.

The sentence was part of a plea agreement with the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office. Judge Brian Gary of the 397th District Court accepted the plea agreement and imposed sentencing.

A release from the Grayson County District Attorney's Office said that on November 14, 2019, Souther was stopped by Grayson County Sheriff’s Office for an expired vehicle registration. The investigation determined that Souther was in possession of illegal drugs. Narcotics investigators searched the vehicle and discovered just over 12 grams of methamphetamine. Within less than a year, narcotics investigators with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office developed information that Souther was selling drugs out of a house in Pilot Point. Investigators obtain and executed a search warrant. Souther was found with over $1,200 in his pocket and approximately two grams of methamphetamine in the house.

“This Defendant was dealing poison in our community, and that will not be tolerated. Due to his prior prison trips, he was considered a career offender,” said Assistant District Attorney Elijah Brown. District Attorney Brett Smith added, “Our office likes to deal too…. we deal out lengthy prison sentences to drug dealers because we see every day the destruction caused by methamphetamine.”

This case was prosecuted by ABrown.