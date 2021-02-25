Grand Central Station opens new facility

Grand Central Station- The Dining Car and the Market Depot food bank opened up the doors of the new combined facility Wednesday. Those are only some of the changes happening with the organization this week.

In addition, its long time Executive Director Karen Bray is retiring on Friday. Jerry Holbert will be the acting interim director.

Bray said at almost 67 years old she just felt it was time to spend more time with her husband and the pair plan to travel. Holbert could not be reached immediately for a comment Thursday morning.

Grand Central served a hot meal on Wednesday and food pantry patrons were able to drive through to get the food they needed.

The new facility is just across the street from the old one and is located at 619 E. Houston in Sherman. A recent social media post said that the affiliated program Children's Express which provides food for the weekend for students who are deemed to be food insecure has also moved into the new location.

"We also have so much storage area now that we no longer need our offsite warehouse," the social media post said.

In addition, the post said, "God has been SO good to us and we know we will be better able to serve our community by having all of our operations under one roof."

The new facility has been in the work for the last four years and was part of a major fundraising program for the organization.