COVID-19 deaths continue to rise in Grayson County

Grayson County's COVID-19 related deaths continued to rise this week going from 326 to 329 on Wednesday.

Because of the way Texas has decided to handle the death certificates for those deaths, additional information about the people involved in those numbers including when and where they died or information about their age or any other biographical information will not be made available to the media or the public.

The county reported 20 new cases of test confirmed COVID-19 on Wednesday. That brought the county's active case load to 91. Since the pandemic began, Ten thousand seven hundred and seventy two people have had test confirmed cases of the virus and there have been 87,776 tests given in the county.

The hospital occupancy in the county on Wednesday was 91.81 percent and the ICU rate was at 97.30 percent. Of those 19.44 were COVID-19.

The largest portion of the active cases on Wednesday were in Sherman with 32 cases and in Denison with 25 cases. Gunter and Pottsboro each had six cases and Howe had four cases. Van Alstyne, Whitesboro, Whitewright and Bells have three cases each. Gordonville and Tioga had two cases each. Knollwood and Sadler had one case each.

The report also said there is a new testing location that opened of Wednesday for COVID-19. That location is provided through a collaboration between Grayson County and Advanced Laboratory Services 2415 S Austin in Denison. To register go to https://advancedlabservices.net/covid-testing-form-2/,

A free testing site (drive thru) continues, available to anyone, with symptoms or not, in the back parking lot of Midway Mall in Sherman. This site is available through a contract managed by the State of Texas. The site will be open Monday- Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will remain as long as need exists. To pre-register or for more information, go to DOCHealthTesting.com.